The Albemarle County Police Department is looking for a Toyota 4Runner in connection with a felony hit and run.

According to a news release from the department, the incident occurred at 4 p.m. Saturday on Dudley Mountain Road, at Red Hill Road.

The sought vehicle has damage to the driver's-side mirror and headlight.

It is described as a silver or gray 2000s model Toyota 4Runner that has been slightly lowered from its factory height. Police ask that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at crimestoppers@albemarle.org or (434) 977-4000.

No further details about the hit and run were available Sunday.

