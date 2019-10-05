Mason Pickett — sometimes seen downtown sporting signs critical of City Councilor Wes Bellamy, Democrats and activists — was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and battery Friday.
Pickett was assessed a $100 fine in Charlottesville General District Court.
The crime occurred on Aug. 12, according to online court records. The Charlottesville Police Department said the charge came about from a citizen complaint that was handled by the commonwealth's attorney's office. Activists said the charge stemmed from an altercation between Pickett and a man protesting the city's statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Official confirmation of the details of the assault could not be obtained by press time.
It’s the first time Pickett has been convicted of assault despite two other charges in 2017.
In late August 2017, Pickett was charged after authorities allege he attempted to prevent a man from erasing a message on the city’s Free Speech Wall.
The next month, he was charged with assault after a woman alleged that he hit her. He told The Daily Progress at the time that he only brushed the woman as she tried to block people from viewing his sign that said in red letters: “Wes Bellamy is a jackass.”
He was found not guilty of both charges in 2018.
At the time, Pickett told The Progress that "trouble follows me.”
