A Charlottesville man was arrested Monday in connection with several commercial burglaries in the area, Albemarle County police said.

Marc Sumner Hunt, 35, is accused of stealing from Pro Re Nata Farm Brewery, Carter Mountain Orchard, Michael Shaps Wineworks, Collina Farm and B.Good, a Charlottesville restaurant. The incidents occurred over the course of the last few weeks.

County police worked with Charlottesville police to investigate. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the investigating detectives at (434) 296-5807.

Hunt is charged with four counts of burglary, two counts of grand larceny, two counts of obtaining money by false pretense, credit card theft and credit card fraud.

He currently is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

