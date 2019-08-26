A Bumpass man has been convicted of burglary with intent to commit robbery and gang participation after a May incident.
According to a news release from Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney Rusty McGuire, Keith Saunders-Mallory, 18, kicked in a man's door, intending to rob his house, on May 9.
The homeowner, however, grabbed a shotgun and fired at Saunders-Mallory, who fled but was hit with bird shot in his posterior, according to the release.
A Louisa detective then arrested Saunders-Mallory, who subsequently admitted to being in a criminal street gang. Saunders-Mallory said he was told he had to commit the home invasion in order to leave the gang.
Saunders-Mallory remains in custody at the Central Virginia Regional Jail and faces up to 30 years in prison, according to the release. He is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 31.