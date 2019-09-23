A Ruckersville man arrested last week on charges that he solicited a minor online is a registered sex offender who previously pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing and distributing child porn, including possessing explicit photos he received from an underage Florida girl.
Gary Lee Rimmer, 64, is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, having been denied bond at a hearing Friday. He was arrested Thursday by Albemarle County police.
Rimmer pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville on Nov. 8, 2010, to possessing child pornography. He was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.
According to the statement of facts to which he pleaded guilty in federal court, Rimmer had struck up an online conversation with a girl in Florida via the MySpace social media network during which he pretended to be a 20-year-old man named Jason and the girl pretended to be an 18-year-old.
In the statement, Rimmer admitted he learned that the girl was underage but continued the conversation and, at one point, sent the girl a vibrator in the mail. She later sent him explicit photos of herself with the vibrator.
The federal case was filed after Florida officials were contacted by the girl’s stepfather. The photo the girl sent to him, as well as other pornographic photos of children, were found on Rimmer’s home computer.
Court records show Rimmer was released from prison on Nov. 14, 2014, and began his supervised term, during which he was prohibited from possessing child porn or having unauthorized contact with minors.
Rimmer is scheduled for an Oct. 21 hearing in Albemarle's Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court.
