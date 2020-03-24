A Charlottesville man charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian was denied bond Tuesday, according to court records.

Antron Rashawn Mills, 31, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony hit and run following the April 2019 death of a pedestrian at the intersection of Ridge Street and West Main Street, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

Mills also faces two malicious wounding charges that appear to stem from a separate incident.

