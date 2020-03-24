A Charlottesville man charged in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian was denied bond Tuesday, according to court records.
Antron Rashawn Mills, 31, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony hit and run following the April 2019 death of a pedestrian at the intersection of Ridge Street and West Main Street, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.
Mills also faces two malicious wounding charges that appear to stem from a separate incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.