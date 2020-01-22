A Charlottesville man is in Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail facing charges of assaulting and sexually abusing a child.

Wilson Yovani Martinez, 27, was arrested for simple assault and sexual assault of a child following a disorder on Nov. 30 in the 100 block of Longwood Drive, according to Charlottesville Police Department spokesman Tyler Hawn.

An additional warrant for taking indecent liberties with a child was obtained against Martinez in January, Hawn said.

Martinez has been charged with each count and is currently being held in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, Hawn said.

