A Charlottesville man is in Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail facing charges of assaulting and sexually abusing a child.
Wilson Yovani Martinez, 27, was arrested for simple assault and sexual assault of a child following a disorder on Nov. 30 in the 100 block of Longwood Drive, according to Charlottesville Police Department spokesman Tyler Hawn.
An additional warrant for taking indecent liberties with a child was obtained against Martinez in January, Hawn said.
Martinez has been charged with each count and is currently being held in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, Hawn said.
