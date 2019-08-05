A 26-year-old Charlottesville woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 20-month-old child.
Nydia Lee was arrested Monday after being indicted last week.
According to a press release, the child died on Jan. 10.
The indictment charges Lee with felony murder, the killing of another during the commission of child abuse, and the killing being accidental.
Lee is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call city police Detective A. Hamill at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.