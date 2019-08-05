Nydia Lee

SUBMITTED PHOTONydia Lee

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

A 26-year-old Charlottesville woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 20-month-old child.

Nydia Lee was arrested Monday after being indicted last week.

According to a press release, the child died on Jan. 10.

The indictment charges Lee with felony murder, the killing of another during the commission of child abuse, and the killing being accidental.

Lee is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call city police Detective A. Hamill at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Send news tips to news@dailyprogress.com, call (434) 978-7264, tweet us @DailyProgress or send us a Facebook message here.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments