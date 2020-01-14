Charlottesville police are looking for a suspect in a reported armed robbery at Atlantic Union Bank on Barracks Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 2100 block of Barracks Road at 12:59 p.m., according to the Charlottesville Police Department’s Twitter.
The suspect brandished a firearm to the teller and fled with an undisclosed sum of cash, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
Police described the suspect as a "heavily clothed" light-skinned black male or white male wearing glasses, gloves, a ski mask, and a hooded jacket pulled tightly around his face.
He departed the bank in red Jeep Cherokee, police said, which is believed to be stolen and was recovered at the Hessian Hills apartment complex. A scene has been set up at the apartment complex as authorities prepare to search the vehicle for evidence and interview residents who may have seen the suspect.
Charlotteville Chief of Police RaShall Brackney said at a news conference that camera footage is being pulled from along the route to the complex, and bloodhounds are searching the area.
Video evidence is also being studied in hopes of determining a height and weight description of the suspect, Brackney said.
“We are asking that if anyone does have information to please let us know,” she said. “We do know that person was armed, so we ask that you take caution and not approach the individual, and to call your local law enforcement authorities.”
Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at 434-978-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.