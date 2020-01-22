The Charlottesville Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a man in connection with a November incident.
Kerry Vonreese Cook, 47, of Charlottesville, is wanted on suspicion of robbery and malicious wounding, according to a news release.
The alleged incident occurred in the city in November, according to police.
Cook is approximately 6 feet tall and 190 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information about Cook’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the city police at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
There is a $1,000 reward available through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.
