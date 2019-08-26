Lanieka Gentry, 30, of Charlottesville, has been charged with malicious wounding after several people were stabbed on the Downtown Mall last week.
Police found the victims at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the 300 block of East Main Street after a disorder was reported.
The victims were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of their stab wounds, which were not life-threatening, according to police.
Authorities say the isolated incident presents no threat to public safety.