A Charlottesville woman has pleaded guilty in a stabbing incident this summer that sent three people to the hospital.
According to court records, Lanieka Gentry, 30, entered an Alford plea to one count of malicious wounding in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Friday. In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains their innocence but acknowledged there is enough evidence for a conviction.
Police found the victims at about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 24 near the 300 block of East Main Street after a disorder was reported. Three victims were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of their stab wounds, which were not life-threatening, according to police.
Gentry was only charged in the stabbing of one woman, who was impaled several times.
Gentry will face up to 10 years in prison when she is sentenced March 24.
