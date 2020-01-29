An Albemarle County man has been charged with felony malicious wounding after an incident earlier this week.
The Albemarle County Police Department responded to the University of Virginia Medical Center on Monday after a man arrived with severe head trauma.
Police say the man was injured in a fight after a verbal altercation in the 700 block of U.S. 29.
The victim and another man were fighting when Joshua Matthew Fitzgerald, 27, struck the victim in the head with a blunt object, police said in a news release.
Fitzgerald turned himself in Tuesday. He is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Anyone with information about the fight is encouraged to call Det. Michael Wells with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 296-5807 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
