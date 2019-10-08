A Crimora man was sentenced to a 10-year active prison term Tuesday in Albemarle County Circuit Court for distribution of child pornography.
According to a press release from the Albemarle commonwealth’s attorney's office, Darren Mathis was charged with five felony crimes related to producing and distributing child pornography, for which he received a sentence of 50 years, with 40 years suspended.
The age of victims depicted included children as young as 5.
Upon release, Mathis must be on 20 years of good behavior, the first three of which will be on supervised probation. He will be required to register as a sex offender and to fully comply with all conditions and recommendations included in the presentence report and psychosexual evaluation.
The investigation originated from an Internet Crimes Against Children operation. The Albemarle County Police Department was the lead investigative agency in the case.
