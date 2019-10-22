Daniel McMahon, a Florida man charged with making racist threats against a local activist and prospective Charlottesville City Council candidate, is scheduled to face trial in December.

According to court records filed on Monday, McMahon will see a jury trial starting on December 23.

McMahon was transported from Florida earlier this month and recently had his first court date. He pleaded not guilty to four charges: willful interference with a candidate for elective office; bias-motivated interference with a candidate for elective office; threats to injure in interstate commerce; and cyberstalking.

Last month, a Florida judge cited McMahon’s apparent support for mass shooters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Charleston, South Carolina, in denying him bond.

McMahon has been held in the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

