Four years after Jason Lee “Jay" Shifflett was killed, the FBI is now assisting the Charlottesville Police Department with investigating the unsolved murder.
Shifflett was killed in 2015 after three masked men pushed their way into his Carlton Avenue trailer. The men demanded money but in the end only took Shifflett’s life.
In the years since, Shifflett’s mother, Robin Bryant, has been requesting FBI assistance. A spokesman for CPD confirmed the FBI’s involvement Tuesday.
“I’ve given [the police] evidence, but they still haven’t made an arrest. I want to put this behind me, but I can’t,” Bryant said in a 2018 interview with The Daily Progress.
Last year, CPD Chief RaShall Brackney said the Shifflett case did not meet the criteria for federal engagement, which presumably has since changed. CPD would not confirm how long the FBI has been assisting in the investigation.
