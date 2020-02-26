The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office and state law enforcement arrested a juvenile Wednesday in connection to an alleged threat against Fluvanna County Public Schools.
The school division, which closed Wednesday because of the threat, will be open Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the division.
The school division received an anonymous tip Monday evening about a person talking about committing an act of violence at school. That led to an increased police presence at Fluvanna schools Tuesday.
On Tuesday evening, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the division received an apparent threat through the same anonymous reporting system stating “We ready for tomorrow because we finna [expletive omitted by the release] everyone up.”
That evening, school officials decided to cancel Wednesday classes and activities.
After an investigation, the office determined that both anonymous messages came from the same source, according to the release, and traced the messages to a juvenile living in Fluvanna County.
The juvenile admitted to sending the messages and was taken to the Blue Ridge Detention Center. The office did not say if the juvenile has been charged with any crimes, and did not release any other information about the individual.
The office did say that the juvenile admitted that there were no plans to actually harm anyone. Officials believe no one else was involved and that the juvenile did not have access to firearms.
The threat is believed to have been a prank.
“With the assistance of local and state law enforcement, we have identified the source of the threat made against our school system and they are in custody,” the division wrote on Facebook.
“Thank you to the Sheriff’s Office and State Police for their collaboration and additional presence,” officials wrote on Facebook. “We would also like to extend our appreciation to our students, staff and community for their patience and understanding during this process.”
