The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office and state law enforcement made an arrest Wednesday in connection to a direct threat against Fluvanna County Public Schools.
The school division, which closed Wednesday because of the threat, will be open Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the division.
The sheriff’s office has not publicly released any information about the arrest as of press time Wednesday.
From the division’s Facebook post, it was unclear how many people were arrested or if any of those arrested were students or otherwise connected to Fluvanna County schools.
“With the assistance of local and state law enforcement, we have identified the source of the threat made against our school system and they are in custody,” the division wrote on Facebook.
The school division received an anonymous tip Monday evening from a person who overheard an unknown person talking about committing an act of violence at school. That led to an increased police presence at Fluvanna schools Tuesday. By late Tuesday evening, school officials said they were closing because of a direct threat.
“Thank you to the Sheriff’s Office and State Police for their collaboration and additional presence,” officials wrote on Facebook. “We would also like to extend our appreciation to our students, staff and community for their patience and understanding during this process.”
