Counsel for an Albemarle County doctor charged with sexually assaulting patients will likely soon be granted access to his accusers' medical records ahead of an August trial.
Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean was arrested in January 2018 and has been accused of sexual assault by several women who were his patients at the Albemarle Pain Management Associates Clinic between 2011 and 2017.
He currently faces four separate trials in Albemarle County Circuit Court, the first of which is expected to last five days and begins in August. The trial was initially set for April 2019, but has been delayed multiple times since Dean waived his right to a speedy trial.
Tuesday’s hearing concerned four motions to quash filed by the Commonwealth that seek to prevent Dean and his counsel from accessing various private medical documents.
Judge Humes J. Franklin did not issue a formal order, but indicated that he believed the defense was entitled to subpoena for the medical records. Franklin said his thinking was in part informed by a lawsuit filed by Dean's first accuser, which he said causes the cases to “wash over each other.”
Representing the first victim, identified as AS, Assistant Commonwealth’s Richard Farley said it would be improper for the court to grant the defense access to the medical documents, in part citing Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act protections.
Farley also described the attempts to gain access to these documents as a “fishing expedition” without any clear material goal.
A representative from Region Ten, which the defense argues also has responsive documents, said that due to the nature of treatment it provided it is not legally allowed to acknowledge whether it may have the documents.
Gene Rossi, an attorney for Dean, disagreed and clarified the request has a narrow scope, starting at the beginning of 2018, around the time Dean was arrested.
All the requests are material and relevant to the defense’s theory of the case, he said, and would also be subject to a protective order preventing the unauthorized release of sensitive medical information.
Rossi also referenced AS's lawsuit, in which she alleges significant physical and psychological pain and seeks nearly $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages.
“This is a ‘he said/she said’ case so [the requested medical records] would go a long way to speaking to her credibility,” Rossi said.
AS’ complaint names numerous adverse effects of Dean’s alleged sexual assault, including: physical pain, depression, anxiety, nightmares, humiliation, mental anguish, suicidal ideation and others.
Franklin set a motions hearing for April 14, in which the defense in expected to argue that an investigator’s confirmation bias tainted Dean’s right to a fair trial. The defense has filed a motion for a “taint hearing” but arguments have not yet been made in court.
Though the AS' lawsuit was referenced Tuesday, the particulars were not discussed. The complaint covers details of the alleged assault that have not yet been discussed in court.
Specifically, AS’ complaint claims that when being treated by Dean in 2017, the doctor made inappropriate sexual advances and lewd comments, and eventually digitally penetrated her and forced her to touch his genitalia.
According to court records, Dean currently faces 13 charges: two counts of rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of sexual battery, four counts of object sexual penetration and one count of abduction.
Dean’s first trial is set to begin on Aug. 10 and is expected to last five days. Trials for the other three criminal cases and the lawsuit have not yet been scheduled.
