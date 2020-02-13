Nicolas McCarthy-Rivera and Jesse Tobias Beard

Two activists charged with vandalizing the statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson had their case continued again Thursday.

Jesse Tobias Beard, 44, and Nicolas McCarthy-Rivera, 31, both of Charlottesville, were arrested by the statue in December.

Both are charged with felony vandalism and misdemeanor trespassing, according to police.

Thursday in Charlottesville General District, the case was continued at request of the defense, with no objections from the Commonwealth.

Both Beard and McCarthy-Rivera are currently out on bond.

They both now have a hearing date on April 30.

