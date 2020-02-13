Two activists charged with vandalizing the statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson had their case continued again Thursday.
Jesse Tobias Beard, 44, and Nicolas McCarthy-Rivera, 31, both of Charlottesville, were arrested by the statue in December.
Both are charged with felony vandalism and misdemeanor trespassing, according to police.
Thursday in Charlottesville General District, the case was continued at request of the defense, with no objections from the Commonwealth.
Both Beard and McCarthy-Rivera are currently out on bond.
They both now have a hearing date on April 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.