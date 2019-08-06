A mother charged with the second-degree murder of her toddler made a brief first appearance in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.
Nydia Love Lee, 26, was appointed K. Jay Galloway as her attorney, and scheduled for a status hearing for Aug. 15, according to court records.
Lee is accused of killing her 20-month-old child on Jan. 10. The indictment charges Lee with felony murder, the killing of another during the commission of child abuse and accidental killing.
Lee is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.