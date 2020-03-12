A hearing was continued for an Albemarle County man charged with removing a plaque that marks the spot where enslaved people were bought and sold in Charlottesville.

Richard H. Allan III, 75, was arrested in February and charged with two felonies: grand larceny and possession of burglarious tools.

Allan was scheduled to appear in court Thursday, but his first hearing in Charlottesville General District Court has been continued to June 4, according to court records.

Allan is currently free on bond.

