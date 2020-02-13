A hearing was continued for an Albemarle County man charged with removing a plaque that marks the spot where enslaved people were bought and sold in Charlottesville.

Richard H. Allan, III, 74, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two felonies: grand larceny and possession of burglarious tools.

Allan was initially scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, but his first hearing in Charlottesville General District Court has been continued to March 12, according to court records.

Allan is currently out on bond.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments