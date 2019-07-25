The network HLN will air an eight-part series beginning Saturday about criminal investigations, including one into Yeardley Love's murder.

"Lies, Crimes & Video" will include 911 calls, police interrogations, jail recordings and video captured during criminal investigations.

Love, a University of Virginia student and lacrosse player, was found dead in her apartment in 2010. Her former boyfriend, George Huguely V, also a UVa student and lacrosse player at the time, was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2012. The Love and Huguely families are currently embroiled in a wrongful death civil lawsuit.

"Beautiful college lacrosse player Yeardley Love is found dead in her off-campus apartment," reads the HLN synopsis for the episode. "But the community is stunned when cops arrest a member of a wealthy, prominent family."

The show will air at 8 p.m. Saturday. 

