STANARDSVILLE — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the death of a man found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on July 10.
The victim has been identified as Brian Dudley, 37, of Stanardsville.
According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a call shortly after 4:30 p.m. reporting a car on Dundee Road in park with the engine running. After deputies arrived, they discovered a man unconscious and not breathing. Upon investigation, it was determined that the victim was shot by another person.
Officials said it was an isolated incident with no threat to the public. No suspect has been named or arrest made.
Greene Sheriff Steve Smith said that because it’s an ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time.
Dudley, the father of one son, was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Stanardsville. He was employed at Wolf’s Fixin’ in Ruckersville at the time of his death.
Friends and family have posted on his Facebook wall, with one adding a hashtag of #justiceforbrian.
“He was a kindhearted guy who put his family first, loved everyone and everything and also tried to give you a positive message,” a family member said in an interview.
If this is classified a homicide — which it has not yet been by the Sheriff’s Office — it would be the first since 2011, when three were found on Octonia Road in Stanardsville riddled with gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call sheriff’s Capt. David Roach at (434) 985-2222.