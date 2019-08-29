STANARDSVILLE — The former treasurer of the William Monroe High School Athletic Boosters Club made her first court appearance on charges of obtaining money by false pretenses on Tuesday.
Karen Wayland McAuliffe, 57, faces five felony counts and one misdemeanor charge. According to the indictments, McAuliffe allegedly illegally obtained equal to or more than $2,500 from the boosters club between April 1, 2017, and Feb. 21, 2018. Investigators also allege that, from May 22, 2016, through Sept. 20, 2016, McAuliffe illegally obtained an amount of less than $500 from the nonprofit.
McAuliffe is scheduled for a two-hour bench trial on Jan. 14 in Greene County Circuit Court. She postponed her scheduled arraignment for the day of her trial.
Douglas Whitmarsh, the group’s former president who also was indicted, is expected to make his first court appearance next week. Whitmarsh, 52, faces two felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.
