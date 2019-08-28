Virginia State Police have declined to release much information about a man they failed to arrest while executing a search warrant Tuesday at a house in the 300 block of Seventh ½ Street in Charlottesville.
A VSP tactical team, with assistance from the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement task force, entered the house at about 6 p.m., but the adult male subject had fled the house just as authorities arrived, according to police.
The man, a convicted felon, is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation, authorities said. They have declined to identify or describe the subject, identify where the subject is presumed to be, or say whether the subject is thought to be armed or a threat to public safety.
