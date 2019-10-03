A Locust Grove man has been indicted on additional charges related to sexual abuse involving minors, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Allen Nuckols, 61, was arrested last month on two counts of forcible sodomy. On Sept. 23, a grand jury was presented the case and on Oct. 3, Nuckols was indicted on six additional forcible sodomy charges.

He is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange.

