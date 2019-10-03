A Locust Grove man has been indicted on additional charges related to sexual abuse involving minors, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Mark Allen Nuckols, 61, was arrested last month on two counts of forcible sodomy. On Sept. 23, a grand jury was presented the case and on Oct. 3, Nuckols was indicted on six additional forcible sodomy charges.
He is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.