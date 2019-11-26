ORANGE — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has arrested four Locust Grove men on charges of conspiring to distribute crack cocaine.
The men, who were arrested in the Flat Run area, are Henry Levie Johnson Minor, 66; Irving Woodroe Johnson Sr., 68; Bennie Donte Cook, 40; and Yace MacArthur Lewis, 41.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the arrests on Nov. 21 were the culmination of a "multiple month" investigation. After search warrants were executed on three residences on Flat Run Road, each man was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call sheriff's Investigator Stephen LaLuna at (540) 661-5093.
