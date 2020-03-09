Louisa County homicide

A Louisa County Sheriff’s Office vehicle sits outside a house on South Spotswood Trail in November. A grand jury has indicted Cameryn Anthony Dickerson, 17, on a charge of first-degree murder and other charges related to the shootings that took place outside of the house.

A Louisa County grand jury has indicted a Gordonsville-area teen on first-degree murder charges in the November shotgun slaying of an 82-year-old Louisa man and the wounding of his wife.

Cameryn Anthony Dickerson, 17, was indicted Friday on the murder charge, aggravated malicious wounding, burglary with intent to commit robbery and using a firearm to commit robbery, according to Louisa County Circuit Court records.

Dickerson originally was charged in the county’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court but was ordered to be charged as an adult after a February hearing.

State code requires juveniles 14 and older charged with capital murder, first or second degree murder, lynching or aggravated malicious wounding to be automatically transferred to the circuit court level to be tried as an adult.

Dickerson is scheduled for a circuit court hearing on March 31.

Dickerson is charged in the Nov. 12 death of Roger Wood Payne Jr. and the shooting of Payne’s wife, Nancy Payne, 73, as well as the theft of money and the couple’s car.

According to testimony at Dickerson’s Feb. 4 hearing, Nancy and Roger Payne were shot in the face with a shotgun in their backyard near a railroad track. Nancy Payne was able to able to get to a neighbor’s home, where the neighbor called 911 and relayed information from Payne to the dispatcher.

Nancy Payne said via the neighbor that a man broke into the couple’s home through a side door and forced them to hand over all their cash, which amounted to around $300. He then forced the couple to walk to the train tracks behind their home, telling them he did not plan to hurt them before then shooting them.

“Nancy told me that she and Robert had been shot by the boy who lived across the street,” Peggy McClary, the neighbor who made the call, testified in February.

Two days prior to the shooting, McClary said Nancy Payne told her they had been visited by the assailant, who asked the couple if he could use their phone and told them that his girlfriend had been kidnapped and he needed to call the police.

The 911 call was played in its entirety at the February hearing and including information about the clothes the assailant wore and the shotgun he used.

The call led to police arresting Dickerson about two hours later in Nelson County.

