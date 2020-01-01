A Mineral man who was deer hunting has been charged in the wounding of a horse in Hanover County in November.
The Hanover Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Jeffrey Mayo was charged Tuesday with the reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 100 yards of an occupied dwelling. Mayo was not taken into custody.
Authorities said an investigation showed that Mayo was hunting and fired three shots at a deer while it was running. The third shot was fired within 100 yards of a residence, in the direction of a horse pasture.
The owner of the horse who was shot has reported the horse, Penny, is doing well, the sheriff’s office said.
The incident happened in the 13000 block of Farrington Road on Nov. 27.
