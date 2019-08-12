A Louisa man was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison after being found guilty in Louisa County Circuit Court of sexually assaulting a woman last year, Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney Rusty E. McGuire said in a news release.
The assault happened on June 30, 2018, the release said, after the victim, a 38-year-old woman, went to the campground with her children. She met Jason Glen Karsten, 38, at the campground, and the two walked to the lake in the evening. Shortly after they got in the water, Karsten assaulted the woman, the release said.
On Monday, Karsten was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended, on the felony charge of rape by force or threat. He was also sentenced to 99 years of probation and ordered to pay $478.
“Through its sentence, the Court sent a strong message that Louisa County will not tolerate sexual assault and that law enforcement agencies in Louisa County are committed to seeing justice done for the victims of crime," Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Win Consolvo said in the release.