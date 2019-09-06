A Louisa County man is facing several felony charges after another a man was shot in the stomach.
Investigators were called to the University of Virginia Medical Center at 2 a.m. Thursday after 41-year-old Eric Bishop arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.
Bishop said he had been shot in Louisa by Thomas Eugene Johnson, 57, on Taylor Road. The road is northeast of Zion Crossroads and southwest of Louisa.
Louisa Detective Chuck Love said the two men knew each other but are not related. He wasn’t sure about the nature of their relationship.
Bishop’s injuries were not life-threatening. Love wasn’t sure if he had been released from the hospital.
Authorities said an interview with Johnson "confirmed" the accusation.
Johnson is charged with unlawful shooting/wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm.
Johnson has been sentenced multiple times on drug charges in the past.
He served one month in jail in early 2014 for possession of a controlled substance in Fluvanna County. Before that sentence was handed down, however, he was arrested again for possession of a controlled substance.
Johnson pleaded guilty to possession of morphine in Fluvanna County Circuit Court in late 2014 and spent three months in prison.
In November 2018, he pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and received two years of unsupervised probation.
Johnson is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail and will appear in Louisa County General District Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Love said the motive for the shooting hasn’t been determined yet.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at (800) 346-1466.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.