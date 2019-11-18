A Florida man charged with making racially motivated threats against a prospective Charlottesville City Council candidate has requested his trial be delayed.
Daniel McMahon, 31, of Brandon, Florida, was indicted in September by a grand jury in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia on four counts: willful interference with a candidate for elective office; bias-motivated interference with a candidate for elective office; threats to injure in interstate commerce; and cyberstalking.
On Monday, counsel for McMahon requested a continuance of his trial, which had been scheduled to begin Dec. 23.
Due in part to a potential need for additional motions to be filed, McMahon’s counsel requested the trial begin on June 15. The filing notes that Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Kavanaugh has been briefed and is not expected to object to the continuance.
According to the indictment, prior to Jan. 7, an African American resident of Charlottesville, identified by the initials D.G., was planning to announce he would seek a Democratic nomination for the City Council on Jan. 8.
According to the indictment, McMahon used the internet and social media accounts to threaten physical harm, intimidate D.G. and interfere with D.G.’s campaigning. Instead of kicking off his candidacy on Jan. 8, D.G. announced he would not seek public office, federal prosecutors wrote.
Don Gathers, who is African American, said in early January that he would be announcing his candidacy for a Democratic nomination for the City Council on Jan. 8. But on that date he instead announced that he would not be pursuing elected office at that time, citing health concerns.
McMahon is currently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.