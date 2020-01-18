A Nelson County man shot after he forced his way into a Wingina home is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries at the University of Virginia Medical Center, according to Virginia State Police.
Police the shooting occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 after the man forced his way into the residence on the 500 block of Hunting Lodge Road and a struggle ensued. Three adults and five juveniles were in the home at the time, police said.
The Nelson County man was flown to UVa. No one else was injured. A firearm was recovered from inside the residence.
The shooting remains under investigation at this time, with the assistance of the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, and state police say no charges have been filed.
