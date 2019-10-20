A man was shot Saturday night in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue in Charlottesville. 

He had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment, according to a spokesman for the city police department.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 11 p.m. Saturday. City police did not have a suspect in the shooting as of Sunday evening, but said there is no threat to public safety.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments