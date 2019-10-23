The FBI is now assisting the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office in locating 14-year-old Isabel Hicks, who is believed to be in danger.
Hicks is a white female who has blonde hair and blue eyes, stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, according to a news release from the FBI. She was last seen at 1 a.m. Monday in her residence, according to a news release from the office.
The office first alerted to the public to her disappearance Monday afternoon.
Hicks may be in the company of Bruce Lynch of Bumpass, who is described as a 34-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, a beard, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.
Lynch is believed to be driving a silver-blue Toyota Matrix with the Virginia tag VEM-9071, according to the release.
Investigators believe Isabel and Lynch may be staying in wooded areas conducive to camping, according to new information provided by the sheriff's office on Wednesday.
Lynch should be considered armed and potentially dangerous, according to the office. Contact law enforcement immediately – do not approach – if either Lynch or Isabel are spotted.
A Missing Person poster has been created and posted to the FBI’s website.
Call the Richmond Division of the FBI at (804) 261-1044 with information that may lead to the location and safe return of Isabel Hicks.
