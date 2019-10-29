Investigators searching for an abducted Louisa County girl have narrowed in on a two-mile radius in Hanover County after the teen and her alleged abductor were spotted in Montpelier Monday night.
Bruce William Lynch Jr., 33, of Bumpass, is wanted on felony abduction charges in the disappearance of Isabel Shae Hicks, 14, also of Bumpass.
Police say Hicks was taken from her home early in the morning of Oct. 21. Lynch is an ex-boyfriend of Hicks' mother, according to officials.
At 9:05 p.m. on Monday, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in the 14000 block of Clazemont Road near Montpelier for a reported sighting of the two, according to Sgt. Steve DiLoreto.
DiLoreto said officers were on the scene within 15 minutes and established a perimeter. The search was scaled back in the early morning, but ramped up when the sun rose, he said.
Law enforcement from the FBI, Virginia State Police and Henrico, Louisa and Hanover county sheriff’s offices are assisting in the search.
DiLoreto said Lynch has reportedly shaved his facial hair and that he and Hicks both were seen dressed in dark or camouflage clothing.
DiLoreto wouldn’t elaborate on the circumstances of the sighting.
Hicks is described as a white girl with blond hair and blue eyes. She is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Lynch is described by police as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds.
Lynch should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
The pair is believed to be traveling in a silver-blue 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia license plate VEM-9071. But police believe the plate may have been changed to either UXW-3614 or 249-9UT.
Investigators said the right rear door handle of the Toyota is missing.
Anyone who sees the vehicle, Lynch or Hicks is urged to call (804) 261-1044.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.