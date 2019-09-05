A Charlottesville woman accused of killing her toddler was denied bond on Thursday, according to court records.

Nydia Love Lee, 26, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 20-month-old child on Jan. 10. She was arrested in August.

She will remain at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail until her trial, which is currently set for Jan. 13-15.

