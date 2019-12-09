The trial of an Albemarle County man charged with murdering a man who disappeared 15 years ago has been delayed.
Kevin Michael Moore, 35, along with his father, Richard Glen Spradlin, 57, were charged last year in the death of Jesse Hicks, who was reported missing in 2004. The two men each are charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony.
According to authorities, Hicks left his Fluvanna County home on Sept. 1, 2004, and never returned. His truck was found four days later in Nelson County. His body was found in May 2014 in Keene, in southern Albemarle.
On Monday, an Albemarle County Circuit Court judge granted a joint motion to delay the trial, which had been set to begin that day.
Moore is now set for a status hearing on Jan. 31.
