An early-morning police chase on Saturday started in Nelson County and ended in Albemarle County with an apparent intentional car crash with a police cruiser and the arrest of two people on drug and other charges.
Timothy Herman Massie, 28, of Salem, is charged with felony eluding, felony assault and battery of a police officer and first-degree attempted murder of a police officer as a result of the chase and crash.
He also is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Elizabeth Autumn Hensley, 30, of Roanoke, is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, the incident began about 5:25 a.m. Saturday when a Nelson deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a 2010 Nissan Rogue driven by Massie related to erratic driving on River Road in Nelson.
The car fled and the deputy gave chase. The pursuit went into Albemarle County and ended when Massie’s car slammed into the Nelson sheriff’s vehicle on Banjo Lane. The crash set off airbags in both vehicles.
Deputies said Massie ran from the scene. He was located by a sheriff’s office dog and arrested.
The deputy driving the crashed patrol car and Massie were both treated for minor injuries following the crash.
Both Massie and Hensley are being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Officers from the Wintergreen Police Department, Virginia State Police and Albemarle County Police Department assisted in the pursuit.
Crews from the Western Albemarle Rescue Squad and North Garden Volunteer Fire Department also responded, deputies said.