A 26-year-old Charlottesville woman charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 20-month-old child has been appointed a new attorney.
Nydia Love Lee, 26, was initially appointed K. Jay Galloway as her attorney, but she has now been assigned Mike Hallahan, according to court documents. Hallahan is also a Republican candidate for the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.
Lee is accused of killing her 20-month-old child on Jan. 10. The indictment charges Lee with felony murder, the killing of another during the commission of child abuse and accidental killing.
She is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail and is set for a bond hearing on Sept. 5 in Charlottesville Circuit Court.