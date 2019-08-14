STANARDSVILLE — A Greene County grand jury on Monday returned multiple additional charges for two different Greene County men charged with child pornography-related offenses.
Dustin Joseph Kramer, 25, of Ruckersville, faces five counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of computer solicitation of a minor over the age of 15 and four counts of consensual sex with a minor over the age of 15. He now faces three additional solicitation charges, as well as six additional possession of child pornography charges.
Kramer’s next court appearance is Sept. 16 in Greene County Circuit Court.
The grand jury also brought forth additional charges for Eric James Jones, 51, of Stanardsville. Jones now faces a dozen additional charges of child pornography, and one more for alleged internet solicitation. He already faced one solicitation charge, six counts of possessing child pornography and six counts of distributing child pornography.
Jones is expected to be in court on Sept. 17.