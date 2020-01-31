A trial date has been moved for an Albemarle County man charged with murdering a man who disappeared 15 years ago.
Kevin Michael Moore, 35, along with his father, Richard Glen Spradlin, 57, were charged in 2018 in the death of Jesse Hicks, who was reported missing in 2004. The two men each are charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony.
According to authorities, Hicks left his Fluvanna County home Sept. 1, 2004, and never returned. His truck was found four days later in Nelson County. His body was found in May 2014 in Keene, in southern Albemarle.
Moore had been set to go to trial in December, but the trial was continued.
On Friday, counsel for Moore waived his right to a speedy trial and a new trial date was set.
Moore’s five-day jury trial will now begin July 6. Spradlin’s five-day trial is set begin March 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.