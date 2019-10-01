A North Garden man is facing forcible sodomy charges in Greene County after the county Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident involving a juvenile, authorities said Tuesday.

Matthew B. Lively, 19, was arrested Friday, investigators said. He is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange without bond.

Lively’s case is in Greene County Domestic and Juvenile Relations Court because of the alleged victim's age, authorities said.

Greene sheriff’s officials declined to release more information about the incident that led to charges against Lively.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments