A North Garden man is facing forcible sodomy charges in Greene County after the county Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident involving a juvenile, authorities said Tuesday.
Matthew B. Lively, 19, was arrested Friday, investigators said. He is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange without bond.
Lively’s case is in Greene County Domestic and Juvenile Relations Court because of the alleged victim's age, authorities said.
Greene sheriff’s officials declined to release more information about the incident that led to charges against Lively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.