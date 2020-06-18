Albemarle County police are investigating a Thursday morning armed robbery at the Oak Hill Market on Country Green Road.
Police said that at about 7:30 a.m., a man entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded money from an employee. The man took cash and left the store on foot toward Old Lynchburg Road.
Police did not disclose how much money the man took in the robbery. The only description of the suspect was that he is African American.
Anyone with information is asked to call county police Detective Megan Adams at (434) 296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
