An Orange County man has been charged with attempted murder and breaking and entering.
The Albemarle County Police Department arrested Brian O’Neal Clark II, 21, of Somerset, on Wednesday, according to a statement on the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Authorities received a report that someone had broken into a woman’s house in the Somerset area of Orange County and assaulted her on Aug. 22.
The sheriff’s office filed the charges after recently receiving a lab report in the case from the Northern Virginia Forensics Lab.
Clark is charged with one count of breaking and entering with intent to defile and one count of attempted murder.
He is currently being held without bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.