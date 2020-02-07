Brian O’Neal Clark II

An Orange County man has been charged with attempted murder and breaking and entering.

The Albemarle County Police Department arrested Brian O’Neal Clark II, 21, of Somerset, on Wednesday, according to a statement on the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Authorities received a report that someone had broken into a woman’s house in the Somerset area of Orange County and assaulted her on Aug. 22.

The sheriff’s office filed the charges after recently receiving a lab report in the case from the Northern Virginia Forensics Lab.

Clark is charged with one count of breaking and entering with intent to defile and one count of attempted murder.

He is currently being held without bond.

