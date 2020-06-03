An Orange County man is facing hate crime and assault charges for an alleged racist attack on three people.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault and battery in Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.
Edward Halstead, 53, of Locust Grove, is charged with one hate crime charge of assault, one count of assault and battery and one count of disorderly conduct, according to online records.
After arriving on the scene Tuesday, deputies determined that Groves was the caller and the person who had allegedly assaulted three people, according to the release. During interviews, deputies determined Groves had attacked the people due to their race.
The release does not indicate the race of the alleged victims.
Officers arrested 53-year-old Edward Halstead of Locust Grove. The release says he is charged with three counts of felonious assault and battery due to the victims’ race.
Halstead is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
