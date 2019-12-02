An Orange County woman pleaded guilty Monday to sex crimes involving a 13-year-old boy she was hired to help, the county commonwealth’s attorney office announced.
Mandy Rae Walker, 30, is now facing up to 130 years in prison and $40,000 in fines for six counts of felonious carnal knowledge of a child between the ages of 13 and 15; six counts of feloniously taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship; and four felony abduction charges, according to a news release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Diana Wheeler O’Connell.
For five months in 2018, Walker was contracted to provide community-based adolescent services and intensive in-home counseling to the victim and his family, according to the release. Walker was arrested in November 2018, according to court records.
Investigators gathered thousands of pages of text messages and other social media communications between Walker and the boy, as well as between Walker and other relevant individuals, according to the release.
Walker will be sentenced March 23 in Orange County Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.