ORANGE — A Louisa man wanted on a malicious wounding charge in Orange County was found at a Fluvanna County residence Tuesday morning.
Jahazi Raheem Veney, 18, was arrested without incident, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. He was sought in connection to a stabbing that occurred in the Eheart area, between Ruckersville and Barboursville, on Aug. 21.
That night, Orange County deputies responded to McDaniel Circle, where they determined that an altercation among several people led to one person being stabbed in the abdomen. The wound was not life-threatening, authorities said.
Veney is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond, pending his court appearance Thursday morning.